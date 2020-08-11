Donald Trump’s assault on mental health

President Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “sick woman” with “a lot of mental problems” after she criticized his usage of hydroxychloroquine. Chris Cillizza explains how Trump has a pattern of using mental health and mental illness to mock and denigrate his enemies.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
This may be Donald Trump’s most damaging legacy
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine though health experts question its effectiveness
Trump calls Pelosi a ‘sick woman’ after her remarks on his weight
Trump says Biden ‘not mentally sharp enough’ to be POTUS: ‘He doesn’t know he’s alive’
Trump brings up Clinton’s health, questions if she’s ‘loyal’ to Bill (source)
Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is ‘unstable’
President Trump Calls Bette Midler a ‘Washed Up Psycho’ After She Shared a Fake Quote
Donald Trump Calls Sen. Lindsey Graham a ‘Nut Job’ While in South Carolina
Suicide rates among America’s young people continue to soar, study shows
The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on global mental health is “already extremely concerning,” UN says
Mental Health By the Numbers
A Lot of Americans Are More Anxious Than They Were Last Year, a New Poll Says
Trump says US should build more mental health institutions to combat gun violence
Mental health issues increased significantly in young adults over last decade. Shift may be due in part to rise of digital media, study suggests
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter:
#CNN #Cillizza #MentalHealth