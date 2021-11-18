Donald Trump will never say sorry to Mike Pence
Donald Trump will never say sorry to Mike Pence

Former President Donald Trump has always shown little remorse for his actions and this remains true with one of his most loyal allies, former Vice President Mike Pence. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza talks about how Trump could care less about the crowds chanting “Hang Mike Pence” on January 6th and how, after all of this, Pence could still be aligning himself with Trump.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR