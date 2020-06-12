Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Florida, has been selected to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump´s acceptance of his party´s nomination for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel made the announcement each day after saying that Jacksonville was a front-runner to keep the event.

The governor of North Carolina, the official host with this summer´s Republican National Convention, had balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention in Charlotte free from social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,’ McDaniel said. ‘Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump´s heart as his home state, but it is essential in the path to victory in 2020. We anticipate bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.’

McDaniel said the event would be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which holds 15,000 people. She said more information would be released in the coming weeks.

The party’s more mundane business, including discussions over the platform, will still be held in Charlotte because of contractual obligations.

The president said Wednesday that he had ‘no choice’ but to go the convention to another location and previewed that he could be announcing the new venue shortly.

‘We’ll observe how it all calculates, but the governor does not want to give an inch,’ Trump said all through an previously unannounced Cabinet Room ending up in black supporters on Wednesday afternoon.

He is referencing North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who has said he would perhaps not allow the RNC to fill a stadium for Trump’s coronation speech as the Republican nominee.

He said that while North Carolina is snubbing the event, there are ‘many, many states’ that would want to host the convention, including Texas, Georgia and Florida.

The desire comes for Trump to offer his acceptance speech of his nomination to his usual massive crowd since that he has been cut off from holding his rallies. Ironically, the last rally he held was in Charlotte, North Carolina – the original location for the Republican Convention

Florida, where Trump changed his permanent residence to this past year, ended lockdown this month and allowed beaches, bars, gyms and almost all other businesses to reopen and operate as normal after months of observing social distancing instructions.

North Carolina continues to be in Phase 2 of its reopening plan – and officials in the state never have been able to promise that Trump will have his desired packed arena for the August 24-27 event.

The RNC had spent the last week scouting locations after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rejected Trump´s demand that the convention be permitted to take place Aug. 24-27 without social distancing measures.

The Jacksonville area, home to an important military base, has a populace of about 1.5 million. Mayor Len Curry is just a former chairperson of the state Republican Party, and the area is the home base of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, an integral Trump ally.

‘Florida is honored to host this function where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,’ DeSantis said in a statement Thursday.

‘Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida´s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to create together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation´s history.’

Curry called the announcement ‘a huge win’ for Jacksonville.

‘The possibility to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we anticipate hosting a fantastic event for many delegates and guests to savor,’ Curry said in a statement provided by the RNC.

Florida´s prize of 29 electoral votes is considered imperative to Trump´s bid for an additional term. That celebration could generate at the least $100 million in revenues for the host city, perhaps more.

But Ben Frazier, a black activist with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said the event would be disruptive to the city throughout a time of racial tension and a pandemic.

‘I only see this exacerbating these problems,’ he said. ‘The mayor´s concerned about the money the city will make. We´re worried about the lives of people here in Jacksonville more than anything else. We don´t must be concerned about dollars and cents.’