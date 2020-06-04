Donald Trump weakens environmental regulations with new executive order 

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday allowing major infrastructure projects and energy projects to maneuver forward without rigorous environmental review. Agencies would be able to waive provisions set up by cornerstone environmental laws like the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). That would connect with projects like new mines, pipelines, and highways, reports The Washington Post.

The move is targeted at spurring recovery from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic emergency, Trump claimed, gives the president authority to essentially suspend environmental laws. “Agencies should take all reasonable measures to speed infrastructure investments and to speed other actions in addition to such investments that will strengthen the economy and return Americans to work,” the executive order says.

The move is aimed at spurring economic recovery

But disregarding environmental law could come with grave consequences, former members of the EPA warn. Failing to measure the potential environmental damage a project may inflict also can harm health. Take pollution that might originate from building a highway near neighborhoods and the car traffic that follows, for instance. That contributes to chronic health issues that can make people more vulnerable to COVID-19, and pollution often disproportionately poisons black neighborhoods as well as other communities of color. Black Americans experience 1.54 times more fine particle pollution, that may come from construction sites and tailpipes, compared to the rest of the populace, the EPA found in a 2018 study.

The new executive order arrives as protests carry on against systemic racism and the police killing of George Floyd, who told officers “I can’t breathe” as a Minneapolis officer pinned him down by the neck. “When we say we can’t breathe, we are not only talking about the knees on our necks and chokeholds from police, but also the squeezing of life from our lungs brought on by the pollution that the Trump Administration continues to pump into our bodies by the rolling back of the vary laws that are meant to give us justice and access,” Mustafa Santiago Ali , the former associate administrator of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, said within an emailed statement.

It’s unclear whether Trump actually has the legal authority

It’s unclear whether Trump actually has the legal authority to enforce his latest executive order, based on Joel Mintz, Professor Emeritus of Law at Nova Southeastern University and a former attorney for the EPA. “This is also very bad public policy. Pipelines and other infrastructure can do great environmental harm. Their impact should be carefully examined, as NEPA requires, before they are allowed to go forward,” Mintz said in a statement emailed to The Verge.

Trump has moved to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act. In January, he proposed changes that will speed up the approval process for constructing new pipelines and infrastructure. NEPA provides public a chance to comment before projects are allowed to break ground, and contains been invoked to oppose the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.