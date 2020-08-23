Donald Trump was finally asked about Sarah Cooper’s viral impersonations of him

But the target of Cooper’s ridicule had not been asked what he believes of the videos … till Sunday.

“I have not, no,” Trump stated, blank-faced. “I’d like to see them. Are they good or bad?”

Hilton informed Trump he believed the president would discover them really amusing.

“OK, good! I’d like to see them,” Trump stated. “If you’re saying they’re positive, I’d like to look. If they’re not positive….” Hilton acknowledged that Cooper “doesn’t mean it to be positive.” “I see,” Trump stated. “Well, I’ll have to check it out.” Cooper has actually gathered a substantial social networks following given that going viral in April 2020 for her satirical Trump impressions. She has actually been retweeted and applauded by a wide variety of performers, consisting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen and Cher. Cooper’s “ How to Medical ” video has actually been seen more 20 million times and counting. The video parodies Trump’s idea that health professionals take a look at whether light and disinfectant ought to be put inside individuals’s bodies to clean them of coronavirus. Prior to her online success, Cooper was an author and reporter on the CBS All Access pilot “Old News,” produced byStephen Colbert She is likewise the author of the very popular books “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” — CNN’s Lisa France added to this report

