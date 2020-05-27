Donald Trump: 'Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back'

President Donald Trump unveiled a crash effort aimed at developing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year but said the country would return to normal with or without one.

“I just want to make something clear, it’s very important. Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back” Trump said during a midday event in the Rose Garden. “And we’re starting a process.”

The formal announcement of “Operation Warp Speed” came as researchers around the world scramble to develop a vaccine for the virus that has killed more than 300,000 people globally.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reports.

#Covid-19 #CNN #News



source