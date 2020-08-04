Donald Trump: US Treasury should get cut of TikTok deal

Donald Trump has stated the US should get a cut from the sale of TikTok’s US system if it is purchased by an American company.

The US president stated he made a need for a “substantial portion” of the purchase cost in a telephone call at the weekend with Microsoft’s manager.

He likewise cautioned he will prohibit the app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, on 15 September if there isn’t a deal.

ByteDance is under pressure to offer its US service after Mr Trump threatened a crackdown on Chinese tech business.

The Trump administration has actually implicated TikTok and others of offering information to the Chinese federal government – which Beijing and TikTok reject.

“The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we’re making it possible,” Mr Trump stated.

“It would come from the sale, which nobody else would be thinking about but me, but that’s the way I think, and I think it’s very fair,” he included.

