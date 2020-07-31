Donald Trump Tries To Steal Barack Obama’s Spotlight With This PETTY Mean Girl Move!

Donald Trump continues to be the pettiest president in history.

On Thursday, several major news stations were broadcasting former President Barack Obama’s powerful eulogy at the funeral service of civil rights leader John Lewis when, suddenly, Trump called reporters into the White House for a surprise event with the family of murdered Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

Now, we should note that Vanessa’s killing absolutely needs to be addressed. The fact that the Department of Justice is now involved in the case is a great step forward — however, many political commentators couldn’t completely commend Trump, seeing as his presser felt more like a stunt to steal Obama’s spotlight.

Let’s think about it: the press availability was not previously on POTUS’ schedule, and it just so happened to coincide with Obama’s remarks. Both events were ongoing. But most importantly: Trump is a known narcissist who is obsessed with making himself look better than his predecessor.

Here are just a few reactions on Twitter:

“Amazing coincidence that Trump calls reporters in for a not-on-the-public-schedule press opportunity JUST as Barack Obama began speaking at John Lewis’s funeral.” “@CNN @MSNBC @ABC @CBS @nbc @PBS please don’t air Trump’s presser live while Obama is giving a eulogy… If he makes any news, you can report it later or do a screen scrawl” “He’s trying – and will fail – to step on John Lewis funeral service. Trump is a whiny toddler. Has no compassion or empathy. Willful negligence in Covid response.” “How petty is Donny Trump? He called an unscheduled press conference at the same time as Obama’s Lewis eulogy, in hopes of stealing coverage. How angry will his tweets be later? None of the big newschannels fell for it.”

Meanwhile, Barack made a not-so-subtle dig at Trump during the eulogy.

Referencing 45’s dumb tweet from earlier in the day in which he suggested the election should be delayed due to potential mail-in ballot fraud — something Trump does NOT have the legal authority to do — Obama remarked:

“…even as we sit here, there are those in power are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting — by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election that is going to be dependent on mailed-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

He noted these were exactly the kinds of attacks on democracy Lewis “devoted his time on this Earth fighting.”

Watch Obama’s full eulogy (below) to see what Trump wanted to one-up so badly:

