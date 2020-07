Donald Trump tries to drag America backward on a very different July 4th

In a jaw-dropping speech that amounted to culture war bonfire, President Donald Trump used the background of Mount Rushmore Friday night to frame protesters as a nefarious left-wing mob that intends to “end America.” Those opponents, he argued, are engaged in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”

On Saturday in the country’s capital, the Trump administration has in the offing July 4 celebrations that ignore Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser’s concerns about public health guidelines, even though at least there’ll be a number of the social distancing measures at the White House which were ignored in South Dakota, where the President largely acted as if the coronavirus did not exist.

Instead, when Trump spoke on Friday night of a “growing danger,” that he was discussing an entirely different threat than rising coronavirus cases. He referred to a threat to America’s “heritage” — rhetoric intended to rev up his base at a time when many Americans are attempting to relearn the country’s history with greater attention to the wrongs inflicted on Black and Native American people.

Repeatedly using vague pronouns like “they” and “them,” Trump sought to play on the fears of a minority — that appears to be shrinking, according to polls — who view the rise of Black Lives Matter as a threat to the historical dominance of White people. He described the goals of protesters that are attempting to right the wrongs of history as “alien to our culture, and to our values.”

One of “their political weapons,” he said, is “cancel culture,” which would drive people from their jobs, shame dissenters and “demand total submission” from anyone who disagrees.

“We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life,” Trump said. He mysteriously described those who would tear down statues of racist leaders from yesteryear as “a new far left fascism that demands absolute allegiance.”

“If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished,” Trump said. “It’s not gonna happen to us,” that he said to cheers, as that he revived his familiar “us versus them” language. “Make no mistake. This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

“To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage,” he said.

A pandemic all but forgotten

It was spectacle that unfolded before 1000s of people, most without masks, who were seated close together in bleacher seats and on black folding chairs that were zip-tied together due to a local fire code, making physical distancing impossible.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem , a Republican and close Trump ally, set the tone earlier this week throughout an appearance on Fox News where she said there will be no social distancing as spectators gathered to celebrate freedom.

Like Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month — where at least eight Trump campaign staffers came down with the coronavirus and lots of Secret Service agents were forced to quarantine — the South Dakota event ignored most of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directions for large gatherings. The lack of any visible effort to keep people safe was efficiently an act of sabotage against Trump’s own public health officials, who fear that crowds gathering this holiday week-end could lead to frightening surges in cases and an increase in America’s death toll from the pandemic.

For days now, numerous experts, including the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, have warned that Americans should not attend crowded gatherings as cases surge in 36 states, with alarming positivity rates in areas of Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Trump, however, has continued gas-lighting Americans concerning the rising number of instances, insisting they’re due to increased testing. In a late Thursday night tweet before the game of golf on Friday, Trump inaccurately said that the rise in coronavirus cases is “because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country.”

“This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is DOWN,” Trump tweeted. “Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster!”

The President’s appearance at the non-socially distanced event in South Dakota came at a time when the virus creeps ever closer to him. Before she was set to attend the South Dakota event, Kimberly Guilfoyle — the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign — tested positive for coronavirus , according to a top official for the committee she leads.

And while some of his closest allies are urging Trump to simply take a greater leadership role on masks, and even Trump himself told Fox News Business this week he has nothing against masks, the President has refused to wear one publicly in front of the press.

Protecting statues

Just like that he does on his Twitter feed, which can be dominated by dismay within the toppling of statues of racist figures from America’s past, Trump minimized the dangers of the pandemic Friday night in South Dakota, expressing more concern for the safety of statues than of the American people.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” Trump said. “Many of these people have no idea why they’re doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing. They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive. But, no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them.”

He also waded in to the controversy within the legacies of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, two presidents etched into Mount Rushmore. He delivered his or her own history lesson of sorts on each one of the White men chiseled in to the South Dakota mountain. Earlier this week, Trump threatened protesters accused of throwing red paint on a Manhattan statue of Washington — who owned significantly more than 300 enslaved people until that he freed them in his will during death — with 10 years in prison.

The President suggested that the monument towering above him, including the faces of Washington, Jefferson and former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, was also in danger as America reconsiders its past. “I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world, this monument will never be desecrated,” Trump said.

The Black Hills, where the monument stands, are a sacred place to Native Americans who reside in the area. Sioux tribes roamed the area for thousands of years, but tribal ownership of the Black Hills was officially guaranteed in full by the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie. The Sioux were soon forced off the land following the discovery of gold in your community. Native American activists have called for the lands to be came ultimately back. In 1980, the Supreme Court upheld that the seizure of the Black Hills was illegal under the Fifth Amendment. The legal battle continues to this day.

In this moment of racial reckoning, the racist past of Gutzon Borglum , the sculptor who created Rushmore and was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan, has additionally drawn national attention. Borglum was also appointed to carve the giant relief of three of the most prominent Confederate figures, Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on Georgia’s Stone Mountain

In recent days, the President has suggested that a 2015 Obama housing program, that was intended to rectify decades of discriminatory practices, has been “devastating” to the suburbs. On Wednesday, that he called the language Black Lives Matter a “ symbol of hate .” He has additionally threatened to veto a must-pass defense policy bill because it includes an amendment that demands the removal of the names of Confederate leaders from all military assets within 36 months.