Donald Trump to visit Kenosha, seeking support amid racial unrest

WASHINGTON –President Donald Trump will take a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in spite of allegations from Democrats that he’s attempting to benefit from the chaos there to rally fans around his law-and-order project message.

Kenosha is the current flashpoint in violent demonstrations after the authorities shootingAug 23 of Jacob Blake, a Black daddy who was left paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, part of a self-proclaimed militia group, was charged with shooting to death 2 protesters throughout the occurring demonstrations.

On the eve of the visit, Trump defended Rittenhouse, welcoming the argument from the suspect’s lawyer that he was acting in self-defense. The president likewise challenged claims his visit would intensify fatal stress, informing press reporters it “could also increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated Trump desires to go to Kenosha to thank police authorities and to visit “hurting Americans.”

The president “surveys property affected by recent riots” on his Kenosha journey, according to his schedule. Trump likewise strategies to visit an emergency situation operations center and host “a roundtable on Wisconsin Community Safety.”

Meanwhile, Trump has no strategies to meet Blake or his household.

In officially accepting the Republican governmental election on Thursday, Trump set out a main attack line for his project: implicating the Democratic Party of standing …