Donald Trump ‘to cut a quarter of US troops in Germany’

Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to slash the quantity of troops it maintains in Germany by greater than a quarter in the approaching months, in line with a report.

The transfer would considerably scale back the United States’ dedication to European defences underneath Nato and comes amid tensions between the Trump administration and European allies over longstanding co-operation agreements. Mr Trump has criticised Germany for not spending sufficient on defence.

The Wall Street Journal mentioned the Defense Department would cut the quantity of army personnel by 9,500 from the 34,500 troops completely posted in Germany.

The newspaper additionally mentioned a cap of 25,000 can be set on what number of US troopers might be inside Germany at anybody time, together with short-term postings, which might be half of the present allowance.

White House and Pentagon officers declined to remark however a spokesman for the White House National Security Council mentioned: “The United States remains committed to working with our strong ally Germany to ensure our mutual defense, as well as on many other important issues.”