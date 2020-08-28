Donald Trump to accept renomination at RNC in front of packed crowd with no visible social distancing

Trump was presented by his child, Ivanka Trump, who explained him as “the people’s President,” a “champion of the American worker” and the voice for the “forgotten men and women of this country.”

Ivanka Trump stated she was wishing households who are grieving the loss of an enjoyed one due to the pandemic.

“The grief, sorrow, and anxiety during this time is felt by all,” she stated. She argued that the President set in motion “the full force of government” to develop “the most robust testing system in the world,” when Trump, in truth, informed guvs previously this year to take the lead on screening as they asked him to utilize the federal government’s power to produce more screening materials and individual protective devices.

Multiple speakers, such as Vice President Mike Pence and White House financial consultant Larry Kudlow, have actually referred to the pandemic in the previous tense throughout the convention. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 3,600 Americans had actually passed away throughout the 3 days of the convention– more than the number who passed away throughout the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Pandemic neglected at the White House Given those data, the scene on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night was sensational. Many of the more than 1,500 visitors socialized close together soon prior to the speeches began, snapping selfies and talking as though the hazard of the pandemic had actually vanished. The 1,500 plastic chairs were set up some 6 inches apart on the yard, falling well brief of the …

