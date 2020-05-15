Donald Trump threatens to ‘cut off’ relationship with China as tensions over the coronavirus escalate

An additional deterioration of relations between Donald Trump and China over the coronavirus pandemic was signaled on Thursday night time as the US President threatened to minimize ties with the world’s second largest financial system.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Mr Trump mentioned he has no real interest in talking to President Xi Jinping proper now as he expressed disappointment with China’s “failure” to comprise the illness.

According to Mr Trump, the pandemic had forged a pall over his January commerce deal with Beijing, which he has beforehand hailed as a significant achievement.

“They should have never let this happen,” Trump mentioned. “So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over. And it doesn’t feel the same to me.”

Trump’s pique prolonged to Xi, with whom the US president has mentioned repeatedly he has a very good relationship.

“But I just – right now I don’t want to speak to him,” Trump mentioned in the interview, which was taped on Wednesday.