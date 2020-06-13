Donald Trump threatens to boycott NFL and US Soccer over protests | NFL News





US President Donald Trump believes players should mean the national anthem

US President Donald Trump has threatened to boycott the NFL and US Soccer if players do not stand for the national anthem before matches.

On Thursday, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) voted to repeal its ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, admitting the policy was “wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter”.

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz was critical of the decision, tweeting: “I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that wont stand for the National Anthem.

“You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team in the event that you won’t stand when it is raised.”

I’d rather the US not need a team than have a team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team in the event that you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

Trump retweeted that message on Saturday, before adding: “I won’t be watching much anymore!”

He then posted: “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

The ban on kneeling during the anthem was originally put in place after US women’s player Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem to get former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

It received heavy backlash from Trump and other individuals who said it absolutely was disrespectful to the American flag and the country.

Earlier this week, Trump was also critical of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and accused him of changing the league’s position on players kneeling throughout the national anthem.

Goodell shared a video message of inclusiveness and racial equality by which he said the NFL will encourage players to speak out and protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The NFL has overturned its own policy that required punishing players who kneeled during the anthem.

NFL players confirm they will have a knee all through national anthem

Washington Redskins running right back Adrian Peterson has said that he will kneel throughout the national anthem this season, and he expects plenty of other players to follow suit.

“Years ago, seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt,” Peterson told the Houston Chronicle.

When asked if he can take a knee, Peterson replied: “Without a doubt, without a doubt.”

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Friday that he would take a knee with players during the national anthem.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted on Saturday expressing his support for NFL players who take a knee to protest police brutality.

In response to a person who said “‘pretty sure you won’t see J.J. Watt taking a knee”, the five-time Pro Bowler replied: “A) don’t speak for me & B) “If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly have not been listening.”

A) don’t speak for me B) in the event that you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you plainly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also plans to kneel throughout the national anthem.

After a fan on an Instagram post pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

He later added: “It’s more than just a flag. It’s about our country and everyone being treated as equals. I have the upmost respect for our military and people that serve for our freedom.”

Earlier this week, new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would right back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.

“My position is I want to make sure I support our players,” Stefanski said. “First thing is first, I’d like to make certain I take a seat with them and talk.

“I can just promise you this, we will spend as much time as needed to make sure that we are all on the same page and we are a united front from a player, staff, you name it (standpoint).”