Donald Trump Threatens Protesters AND Governors With US Military In Scary-As-Hell Speech!

Donald Trump has lastly spoken in regards to the nationwide protests and unrest surrounding the continuing situation of police brutality. But he’s not precisely bringing individuals collectively.

The President of the United States spoke moments in the past on Monday afternoon from the White House, speaking on to the American individuals in regards to the intense previous few days we’ve all skilled.

Unfortunately, nothing Trump mentioned calmed anyone’s nerves. Clearly agitated by the nationwide protests following the demise of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by the hands of town’s cops, Trump promised a bigger navy presence in a bid to “dominate” the protesters.

In his speech, which didn’t even final seven full minutes, the Commander in Chief revealed he was deploying extra navy assets nationwide to assist metropolis governments quell protesters. He additionally bemoaned how America is a nation of “one beautiful law” whereas praising the second modification (?), and promised Washington DC’s 7:00 pm curfew could be strictly enforced. And after all he didn’t take any questions from the press corps he loathes…

You can watch Trump’s disturbing remarks (under):

Wow.

Seriously, speak about a President who can’t convey the American individuals collectively. Why so divisive and aggressive at a time when he so clearly must be mending fences and constructing bridges??