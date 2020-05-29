Donald Trump Supporters Urge Twitter Users to Join ‘Parler’ — What Is It and How Does It Work?

US President Donald Trump and Twitter are at odds. Twitter first labelled a few of President Trump’s tweets as unsubstantiated. The White House then issued an government order that may very well be used towards platforms like Twitter, and most just lately, Twitter hid one in every of President Trump’s tweets behind a warning that the tweet might incite violence, and unprecedented step.While the end result of those strikes is but to be seen, lots of President Trump’s followers are urging customers to migrate to a Twitter-like platform known as Parler. Although Parler has been round for fairly a while, a number of customers are actually closely tweeting and selling the platform saying they concern that Twitter will quickly “censor” conservative voices on the micro-blogging website. Interestingly, Parler describes the corporate as a “non-biased free speech-driven entity,” although the platform has often been labelled as Pro-trump community.

The sudden rise in the popularity of Parler is similar to the rise of Mastadon in India last year. Several users in the country had then criticised Twitter for arbitrarily suspending several Twitter accounts, and moved to a new platform.

“Due to Twitter’s #censorship, we’re all transferring over to #Parler,” said a person on Twitter. “Good morning Patriots. I extremely advocate we begin migrating to different social media platforms. I’m already seeing Breitbart, Dan Bongino and some Trump relations there [Parler],” one other person on Twitter posted.

Parler on its web site has additionally released an announcement condemning actions towards President Trump’s tweets. “The platform [Parler] is dedicated to free speech, doesn’t mine or promote knowledge, and doesn’t censor content material primarily based on politics and ideology,” the company said. To recall, the social media giant targeted two tweets the US President posted on Tuesday in which he contended without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to fraud and a “Rigged Election.”