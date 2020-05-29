Donald Trump Supporters Urge Twitter Users to Join ‘Parler’ — What Is It and How Does It Work?

US President Donald Trump and Twitter are at odds. Twitter first labelled a few of President Trump’s tweets as unsubstantiated. The White House then issued an government order that may very well be used towards platforms like Twitter, and most just lately, Twitter hid one in every of President Trump’s tweets behind a warning that the tweet might incite violence, and unprecedented step.While the end result of those strikes is but to be seen, lots of President Trump’s followers are urging customers to migrate to a Twitter-like platform known as Parler. Although Parler has been round for fairly a while, a number of customers are actually closely tweeting and selling the platform saying they concern that Twitter will quickly “censor” conservative voices on the micro-blogging website. Interestingly, Parler describes the corporate as a “non-biased free speech-driven entity,” although the platform has often been labelled as Pro-trump community.
The sudden rise in the popularity of Parler is similar to the rise of Mastadon in India last year. Several users in the country had then criticised Twitter for arbitrarily suspending several Twitter accounts, and moved to a new platform.
“Due to Twitter’s #censorship, we’re all transferring over to #Parler,” said a person on Twitter. “Good morning Patriots. I extremely advocate we begin migrating to different social media platforms. I’m already seeing Breitbart, Dan Bongino and some Trump relations there [Parler],” one other person on Twitter posted.
Parler on its web site has additionally released an announcement condemning actions towards President Trump’s tweets. “The platform [Parler] is dedicated to free speech, doesn’t mine or promote knowledge, and doesn’t censor content material primarily based on politics and ideology,” the company said. To recall, the social media giant targeted two tweets the US President posted on Tuesday in which he contended without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to fraud and a “Rigged Election.”
What is Parler?
Parler was by founded by John Matze in 2018. Much like Twitter, Parler allows users to share and express views in up to 1,000 characters (unlike the 280 characters on Twitter). Users on the platform can ‘parley’ through ‘Echo,’ ‘Share,’ ‘Vote’ and, ‘Comment’ similar to Twitter’s ‘Retweet’, ‘Comment,’ and ‘Like’ features. Users also have the option to send private messages to other users on the platform. Parler since its launch in 2018 and the company claims it has over ten lakh users. Among the users are Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, and right-wing supporter Laura Loomer.
How to use Parler?
Users can enroll on Parler at no cost by way of its web site or can the app via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
To use the platform, Parler asks for the user’s name, email address, and mobile number. People residing in India can also sign up on Parler with their India-registered phone number.
Problems with Parler
Less than a 12 months after its launch, a report by Daily Dot citing customers had identified that the platform was buggy and the structure “wanted a facelift.” Even now, users on Google Play have raised issues regarding multiple crashes and problems with registration. Similarly, Parler has been deemed as a platform for conservative and right-wing supporters. At the time of writing this article, we noticed several trending hashtags about Trump. Similarly, this isn’t the first time users are urging others to join the platform. In 2019, several users from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube had flocked over in large numbers after their accounts were suspended.
