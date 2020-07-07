Donald Trump suffered ‘child abuse’ at the hands of his father, his niece claims in book

Donald Trump suffered ‘child abuse’ at the hands of his father and is ‘Frankenstein without the conscience’, the President’s niece will claim in her explosive memoir, which DailyMail.com has obtained ahead of its release.

Mary Trump says ‘love meant nothing’ to Fred Trump Sr and that he only wanted obedience, which the President was forced to give him.

Donald’s mother became ill when he was two years old, leaving him with ‘total dependence on a caregiver (Fred Sr) who also caused him terror,’ Mary writes in Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Neglected by his workaholic father, Mary claims the President ‘suffered deprivations that would scar him for life’.

The 55-year-old psychologist also compares Donald to Frankenstein’s monster, only unlike Dr Frankenstein, he’s ‘proud of his monster’.

She writes: ‘He glories in its anger and its destruction and while that he cannot imagine its love, he believes in all his heart in its rage. He is Frankenstein without the conscience.’

Mary writes that she believes her uncle isn’t only a narcissist, but ‘meets the criteria for antisocial personality disorder, which in its most unfortunate form is usually considered sociopathy’.

Simon & Schuster announced this week that Mary's memoir could be released fourteen days early.

Simon & Schuster announced this week that Mary’s memoir could be released fourteen days early.

The book will now come out on July 14 instead of July 28 due to ‘high demand and extraordinary interest’ which has pushed it to No. 1 on the Amazon most useful seller list.

The memoir continues to be the subject of a legal dispute between Mary and the Trump family and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday before a judge in Dutchess County, north of New York City.

In her book, Mary states she received a PhD in clinical psychology from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies and spent a year focusing on the admissions ward of a psychiatric center in Manhattan.

She says she has ‘no problem’ calling Donald a narcissist as many pundits have described him.

Mary says he ‘meets all nine criteria’ as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the standard text for defining mental infection.

But Mary writes that a case could be made that Donald ‘meets the criteria for antisocial personality disorder, which in its most severe form is generally considered sociopathy, but can also refer to chronic criminality, arrogance, and disregard for others’.

She writes that ‘Donald may also meet some of the criteria for dependent personality disorder’ as well.

The hallmarks are: inability to just take responsibility, disquiet when being alone and going to extreme lengths to have support from others.

Mary writes: ‘He is purported to drink upward of 12 Diet Cokes a day and sleeps hardly any. Does that he suffer from substance (in this case caffeine) induced sleep disorder?

‘He features a horrible diet and will not exercise, that might contribute to or exacerbate his other possible disorders.’

In still another section of the bombshell book, Mary reveals Donald’s eldest sister Maryanne, a now retired federal judge, scoffed at his presidential run, calling him ‘a clown’ and poked fun at his ‘five bankruptcies’.

She writes: ‘When Donald announced his run for the presidency on June 16, 2015 I did not take it seriously.

‘I didn’t think Donald took it seriously. He simply wanted the free publicity for his brand.

‘When his poll numbers started to rise he may have obtained tacit assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would do every thing it could to swing the election in his favor, the appeal of winning grew.

‘He’s a clown’, my aunt Maryanne said throughout one of our regular lunches at the time. ”This won’t ever happen”. I agreed.

”Does anyone even believe the bulls*** that he is a self-made man?” I asked ”Well,” Maryanne said, dry as the Saharan, ”he has had five bankruptcies”.’

Maryanne also became enraged when Donald began to receive endorsements from evangelical pastors such as for example Jerry Falwell Jr.

Maryanne, who’s a Catholic since her conversion 50 years ago, allegedly raged to Mary: ‘What the f*** is wrong with them? The only time Donald went to church is when the cameras were there. It’s mind boggling. He doesn’t have principles. None!’

Mary recounts the episode that caused a schism in the Trump family and generated Donald becoming the man he is.

She writes that when Maryanne was 12 years old, she found their mother Mary in the bathroom unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent an urgent situation hysterectomy because of complications from her son Robert’s birth nine months before.

After surgeries Mary was never the same and her absence ‘created a void in the lives of her children’.

The impact was ‘especially dire’ for Donald and Robert, who were two and a half yrs . old and nine months old, respectively’.

Mary calls Fred Sr a ‘high functioning sociopath’, marked by way of a lack of empathy, a facility for lying and a lack of interest in the others.

Mary recounts the episode that caused a schism in the Trump family and generated Donald becoming the man he is. She writes that after Maryanne was 12 years old, she found their mother Mary in the bathroom unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent an emergency hysterectomy due to complications from her son Robert's birth nine months before. After surgeries Mary was never the same and her absence 'created a void in the lives of her children'

The greater Donald and Robert’s distress, the ‘more Fred Sr rebuffed them’, Mary claims.

As an outcome ‘needing’ became equated with humiliation and despair’ in Donald’s mind.

Mary describes how when Donald was a boy that he used to cover Robert’s favorite Tonka trucks and pretended that he had no idea where they were.

The last time that he did it Robert had a tantrum and Donald threatened to pull them apart if he didn’t shut up.

Their mother responded by hiding the trucks in the attic, effectively punishing Robert for something that Donald did.

The straight back of the book reads that ‘child abuse is, in some sense, a matter of ‘too much’ or ‘not enough’.

It reads: ‘Donald’s mother became ill when that he was two and a half, suddenly depriving him of his main source of comfort and human contact. His father, Fred, became his only available parent.

‘But Fred firmly believed that coping with young children wasn’t his duty, and kept to his twelve-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week job at Trump Management, as if his young ones could look after themselves.

‘From the beginning, Fred’s self-interest skewed his priorities and his care of children reflected his own needs, not theirs. He cannot empathize with Donald’s plight, so his son’s fears and longings went unsoothed.

‘Love meant nothing to Fred; he expected obedience, that has been all. Over time, Donald became afraid that requesting comfort or attention would provoke his father’s anger or indifference when Donald was most vulnerable.

‘That Fred would become the primary source of Donald’s solace when that he was more likely to be a source of fear or rejection put Donald in an intolerable position: total reliance upon a caregiver who also caused him terror. Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him forever.’

The memoir is still the subject of a legal dispute between Mary and the Trump family and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday before a judge in Dutchess County, north of New York City

The back cover (pictured) of her book will read: ‘Today, Donald Trump is significantly as that he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information’

Mary, 55, is a psychologist and her publishers say she has a unique insight in to what makes the Trumps tick.

She spent much of her youth in her grandparents’ house in Queens, New York, and had a front row seat to her ‘toxic’ family.

The book is also anticipated to reveal that Mary was the primary source of the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation in to the President’s tax history.

Mary is the daughter or son of Fred Trump Jr, the President’s older brother who died in 1981 after experiencing alcoholism

That report, published in October 2018, found the president received a lot more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire and have been involved in ‘fraudulent’ tax schemes – crushing his image as a self-made man.

The legal tussle over the book centers around a nondisclosure agreement that Mary signed 20 years ago to stay a dispute over the estate of her grandfather Fred Sr.

The Trumps argue this prevents her from writing a memoir, but she disagrees.

Simon & Schuster have already unmasked other details from the book, including how in the Trump family ‘financial worth is the identical to self-worth; humans are only valued in monetary terms’.

The book will reveal that ‘a ‘killer’ instinct is revered, while qualities such as empathy, kindness, and expertise are punished.

According to Mary, among the Trump family ‘taking responsibility for the failures is discouraged’ and ‘cheating as an easy way of life’.

In an affidavit filed a week ago, Mary claimed she relied on ‘false valuations’ from the rest of her family to ascertain the amount she got from Fred Sr’s will.

Mary has previously alleged in a lawsuit the Trump family took advantage of a mentally incapacitated Fred Sr to all but cut her and her brother, Fred Trump III, out of his will.

The siblings are the young ones of Fred Trump Jr, the President’s older brother who died in 1981 after experiencing alcoholism his whole life.