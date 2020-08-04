Donald Trump spinning coronavirus failure as a win again

The President likewise restored blatantly incorrect claims that the United States had actually done a much better task than lots of other nations that are now seeing flareups of the illness that fade in contrast with the catastrophe in the southern United States.

In a press conference loaded with suspicious superlatives and gushing appreciation for his federal government’s operate in satisfying regular procurement jobs, Trump sketched a entirely various truth from the one unfolding throughout the country.

Perhaps the most worrying element of his rundown was not the huge misstatements however that the White House is so restricted to its continuously evaluated Covid-19 bubble that it in fact thinks its own propaganda. “We are beginning to see evidence of significant progress nationwide,” Trump stated, 5 months into a pandemic that he at first rejected, and after that ignored. “An encouraging sign. Very encouraging,” Trump stated, after cherry choosing information and applauding guvs of Florida, Arizona and Texas– who enabled the infection to sweep through their states — for doing a “tremendous job.” He went on: “The virus is receding. In hot spots across the south and west, we’ve seen slow improvements from their recent weekly peaks.” “I think we are doing very well and I think … as well as any nation,” Trump stated baselessly, considered that the United States has less than 5% of the world’s population however around 25% of worldwide deaths from Covid-19 Earlier, Pence likewise spoke optimistically about the break out in southern and western …

Read The Full Article