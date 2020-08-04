Donald Trump spinning coronavirus failure as a win again

The President likewise restored blatantly incorrect claims that the United States had actually done a much better task than lots of other nations that are now seeing flareups of the illness that fade in contrast with the catastrophe in the southern United States.
In a press conference loaded with suspicious superlatives and gushing appreciation for his federal government’s operate in satisfying regular procurement jobs, Trump sketched a entirely various truth from the one unfolding throughout the country.
Perhaps the most worrying element of his rundown was not the huge misstatements however that the White House is so restricted to its continuously evaluated Covid-19 bubble that it in fact thinks its own propaganda.
“We are beginning to see evidence of significant progress nationwide,” Trump stated, 5 months into a pandemic that he at first rejected, and after that ignored.
“I think we are doing very well and I think … as well as any nation,” Trump stated baselessly, considered that the United States has less than 5% of the world’s population however around 25% of worldwide deaths from Covid-19