Donald Trump slams BLM leader’s call to ‘burn down this system’ as ‘treason, sedition, insurrection’

The founder of Black Lives Matter’s New York chapter has threatened to ‘burn down this system’ unless the United States changes its ways – remarks that Donald Trump on Thursday labelled ‘treason, sedition, insurrection’.

Hawk Newsome spoke to Fox News on Wednesday night, and was asked about his June 3 interview with DailyMail.com.

In the interview with DailyMail.com he said that the black rights group is ‘mobilizing’ its base and aims to develop a highly-trained ‘military’ arm to challenge police brutality head on.

‘We want liberation. We want the ability to determine our own destiny. We want freedom from an oppressive government, and we want the immediate end of government sanctioned murder by the authorities.

‘And we prepare to stop these government sanctioned murders by any means necessary.

‘We are preparing and training our people to defend our communities.’

Newsome was asked about those comments on Fox News.

‘If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn up down this system and replace it,’ that he told host Martha MacCallum.

‘And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.’

Hawk Newsome, Chairman of BLM’s Greater New York chapter, told DailyMail.com the Black rights group is ‘mobilizing’ its base and aims to develop a highly-trained ‘military’ arm to challenge police brutality head on

Newsome spoke to Martha MacCallum on Fox News on Wednesday night

Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure at Newsome’s remarks on Thursday

Trump on Thursday hit back at Newsome, calling his marks ‘treason, sedition, insurrection’.

Racial tension has exploded across the country considering that the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Hundreds of a large number of protesters took to the streets of cities from coast to coast, calling for police reforms.

But the protests, largely peaceful, have sometimes turned violent, with looting and arson.

Hawk Newsome pictured at a Black Lives Matter rally in New York City on June 7

Newsome says his chapter is currently raising a ‘war chest’ and plans to create a headquarters within an unused church in New York. But while a lot of money donations have now been flooding in from superstars and high worth individuals, he insists his group won’t accept the ‘corporate dollar’. Pictured: Peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Bryant Park NYC on June 2

Protests took place throughout the United States since Floyd’s killing on May 25

The protesters have targeted monuments and statues, including those of Confederate soldiers and the Founding Fathers, spray-painting them with graffiti and pulling them to the floor.

Newsome said the movement is approximately ‘saving lives’ and it ought to be praised for supporting the Second Amendment.

He said the protest was getting very good results.

‘Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when Black everyone was rioting,’ he told the tv channel.

Newsome told Fox News on Wednesday night he could neither condone nor condemn rioting

‘We had the best growth in wealth, in property ownership.

‘Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting.

‘There have now been eight cops fired around the world.

‘I don’t condone nor do I condemn rioting.

‘But I’m just letting you know what I observed.’

Newsome insisted the Black Lives Matter movement is approximately ‘saving lives’ and its adherents should be ‘applauded’ for upholding the Second Amendment.

‘Nobody’s discussing ambushing cops,’ that he said.

‘We’re discussing protecting lives.

‘There’s nothing more American than that.

‘We speak about uplifting and upholding the Second Amendment but it seems to function as hypocrisy of America that after black people start discussing arming themselves and defending themselves, [that] talk is “violent”.

‘But when white people grab assault rifles and go to our nation’s, their state capitals, it’s all good.’

MacCallum opened the discussion by referencing DailyMail.com’s interview, and asking Newsome: ‘You have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these circumstances. What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?’

Newsome contested the premise of her question.

‘Wow, it’s interesting that you’d pose that question like this,’ that he said.

‘Because this country is created upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what’s our diplomacy across the globe?

‘We go in and we inflatable countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like. So for any American to accuse us to be violent is very hypocritical.’

The pair then discussed Martin Luther King Jr and his legacy, before Newsome tried to obtain the host to agree that Jesus was Black.

At the conclusion of the interview, Newsome told MacCallum: ‘I just want Black liberation and Black sovereignty, at all necessary.’