Donald Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday targeting tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google and the pivotal web regulation that gives them broad authorized immunity over content material posted by their customers.

“We’re fed up with it,” Trump mentioned within the Oval Office Thursday earlier than signing the order, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The official executive order has not been launched, however a draft order circulated earlier this week sought to pare again platform legal responsibility protections beneath Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Under Section 230, web companies have broad immunity from legal responsibility for the content material their customers submit on their platforms. The draft order would open the door for the Commerce Department and the Federal Communications Commission to reinterpret the regulation and permit the Federal Trade Commission to create a device for customers to report bias on-line.

“That’s a big deal. They have a shield. They can do what they want,” Trump mentioned Thursday. “They’re not going to have that shield.”

Trump introduced his plans to signal this executive order after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets for the primary time earlier this week. The tweets made false and deceptive claims about mail-in voting and voter fraud, and Twitter labeled them with a hyperlink main customers to further reporting concerning the concern.

Developing…