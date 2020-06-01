Donald Trump sends ‘thousands’ of troops to stop violence

Shortly after his handle earlier this night, President Donald Trump visited a 200-year-old church close to the White House that was set on hearth as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend.

Beginning with James Madison, each one that has held the workplace of president has attended a service at St John’s Church in Washington DC.

Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the realm with tear fuel earlier than Mr Trump’s go to. Tear fuel canisters could possibly be heard exploding as Mr Trump spoke within the Rose Garden. He then walked over to the church. The protesters appeared to be performing peacefully earlier than they have been dispersed by power.

Surrounded by a small military of Secret Service workers and police, the US president walked the quick distance to St John’s Episcopal church on foot.

Holding up a leather-bound bible, he repeatedly stated that America was “the greatest country in the world”.