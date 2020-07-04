Donald Trump seeks to ‘appeal to the very best in the American character’ in July 4 remarks, an aide says

The aide also promised the President will seek to give Americans watching a “worthy show on the Fourth of July.” At this time around, nine Air Force flyovers are scheduled for the District of Columbia, in a display the aide said could be “even more grand than last year’s in terms of the number of flyovers.”

The White House Fourth of July celebration was expected to observe social distancing instructions for guests, including several front-line workers and their own families invited by the White House, CNN is told. “To ensure the health and safety of those attending, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings and personal hand sanitizers will be provided,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN, while still another White House official has confirmed masks and hand sanitizer will undoubtedly be available to guests attending Saturday’s celebrations.

Trump’s remarks, an aide told CNN, will seek to contrast those of former Vice President Joe Biden , which the aide called “truly shocking.” Biden’s July 4 remarks, which addressed systemic racism in America, “evoke a series of the very worst moments of our history,” according to the aide.

Biden on Saturday called on Americans to “commit to finally fulfill” America’s founding principle that “all men are created equal.”

“We have a chance now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed a full share of American dream,” Biden says in the video . “We have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Biden later tweeted that “one of the most patriotic things you can do is wear a mask” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden campaign on Saturday also responded to Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech by saying the United States is “suffering” as a result of having a “divisive” president who doesn’t “give a damn about anything but his own gain.”

“Our whole country is suffering through the excruciating costs of having a negligent, divisive president who doesn’t give a damn about anything but his own gain – not the sick, not the jobless, not our constitution, and not our troops in harm’s way,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement of Trump. “Even as the outbreak ramps up, he’s admitted to ordering that the federal testing response be watered down.”