Donald Trump Says Vicious Dogs Ready to Attack Protesters

Donald Trump seemed like a southern governor within the ’50s or early ’60s Saturday morning, boasting that the protesters at The White House had a shock in retailer — assault canines.

The President mentioned nothing concerning the purpose for the protests. Rather, he talked about how protected he felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. … “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService … I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — didn’t know what hit them.”



He went on … “The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted by the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons I have ever seen.”

And, then probably the most weird remark … “Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.”

He advised the younger brokers have been probably the most aggressive, seemingly quoting a Secret Service officer … “‘We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and … good practice.'”