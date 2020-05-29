Donald Trump says US is ‘terminating’ its relationship with the World Health Organisation

Donald Trump has mentioned that the United States can be “terminating our relationship” with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide physique serving to lead the response to Covid-19.

Mr Trump has accused the United Nations company of being too near China and failing to behave decisively to stop the unfold of the coronavirus.

Trump had already suspended funding to WHO, accusing it of being a “puppet” of China as the international well being disaster erupted.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation,” Mr Trump informed reporters.

The US president mentioned the White House can be “redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs” as a result of China has “total control” over WHO.

More to observe.