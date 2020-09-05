Donald Trump says US ‘hasn’t had any proof’ of Navalny poisoning | World news

President Donald Trump stated the United States should look “very seriously” into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, however that his administration had not yet seen any evidence.

“I think we have to look at it very seriously, if it’s the case,” he stated, prior to talking at length about his diplomatic efforts in North Korea and nuclear non-proliferation inRussia “I do not understand precisely what took place. It’s terrible. It’s horrible, it should not occur. We have not had any evidence yet, however I will have a look.

“It is interesting that everybody’s always mentioning Russia … but I think probably China at this point is a nation that you should be talking about much more so than Russia.”

This week the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, exposed that tests at a military lab had “identified unequivocally” that the Kremlin critic had been poisoned with nerve representative novichok and called the case an “attempted murder”.

On Friday Nato condemned the attack as “horrific” and required those accountable to be brought to trial. “Time and again we have seen critics of the [Vladimir Putin] regime attacked and threatened. Some have been killed,” stated representative Piers Cazelet.

Russia has previously not opened a criminal investigation and stated there is no proof yet of a criminal activity. On Friday it continued to use alternative theories for why Navalny fell ill 2 weeks back, varying from tension, dieting or a “simple lack of…