Donald Trump says police should not use choke holds ‘generally speaking’

In the Fox News interview, Mr Trump said the concept of banning choke holds “sounds so perfect.” But he suggested their use could be understandable “if a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he’s got somebody in a choke hold.”

Asked if here were talking about a situation where an officer was in a one-on-one fight and feared for his life, Mr Trump said: “And that does happen. So, you have to be careful.”

William Barr, the attorney-general, said within an interview on Monday he was in preference of banning choke holds, except in instances where police officers were “confronted with potentially lethal force.”

Tim Scott, a Republican senator who is crafting police reform legislation, told CNN on Friday he and Democrats are in agreement that police should use choke holds “infinitely less”.