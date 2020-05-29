Donald Trump Says Minneapolis ‘Thugs’ Should Be Shot

Donald Trump has his personal approach of dealing with the civil unrest in Minneapolis, following the brutal cop killing of George Floyd — he needs the looters shot.

True-to-form Trump tweeted his outrage, “….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

That final menace — “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — is lifted from a menace made by a former Miami police chief again in 1967 … after brutal police practices resulted in civil unrest.

Now, examine this out … Twitter instantly tagged Trump’s put up, saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” Translation — Trump’s appalling but predictable name to violence is irresponsible, however we have to know that is his mindset.

And he ended by taking an insulting, gratuitous shot at Minneapolis’ Mayor, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

Mayor Frey shot again, “Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing yuour finger at somebody else during a time of crisis.”