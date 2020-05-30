Donald Trump Says ‘MAGA Loves the Black People’



Donald Trump stated one thing Saturday that’s gonna be exhausting to swallow for hundreds of thousands of Americans … he stated MAGA loves black individuals.

Trump’s assertion got here simply hours after he tweeted with glee how the Secret Service was about to open a can of whup-ass on demonstrators who had been confronting authorities close to the White House. Trump says the younger brokers had been itchin’ for some motion, with the assist of some vicious assault canines.

And, the day earlier than he harkened again to a proclamation from one other chief again in the 60’s … when the looting begins, the taking pictures begins.