Donald Trump says Joe Biden has been ‘brainwashed’ by the far left

Donald Trump has said he believes Joe Biden has been ‘brainwashed’ by the ‘radical left’, calling into question Biden’s mental capacity and warning that the United States under a Biden presidency would go the way of Venezuela.

Trump was asked during a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity how he thought the gaffe-prone 77-year-old Biden would handle the stresses of being president.

Trump told Fox News that it wasn’t a question old, adding he knew many extremely sharp people within their 80s and 90s.

Rather, the 74-year-old said, it was a question to be ‘brainwashed’ by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other left-leaning Democrats.

‘Let’s face it – he’s been taken over by the radical left,’ said Trump.

Donald Trump, pictured with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, on Wednesday, on Thursday night said Biden had been ‘brainwashed’ by the ‘radical left’

‘I think they brainwashed him. They brainwashed him. He doesn’t know where he’s. He does not know what he is doing.

‘And our country are affected. Our stock markets will crash. Bad things may happen.

‘They will defund the police. They will abolish the police. It will be, maybe there will be a backlash or even it’ll just go to hell like Venezuela.’

Trump said that Biden ‘has no clue what they truly are doing and what they truly are getting him in to.’

He said that Biden’s policies were tilting towards the left in a bid to appease Sanders voters.

Trump said Biden was wanting to appease the electorate with ‘crazy, radical left stuff’

Biden, said Trump, ‘has no clue what they’re doing and what they’re getting him in to’

‘And you look at the deal they created using Bernie Sanders now and the group, it’s all crazy, radical left stuff,’ that he said.

‘And Joe’s never likely to be able to fight it, even when that he disagreed with it, which I actually don’t think he does.’

Trump also mocked Biden for his appearance while wearing a ‘massive’ mask, saying it generates the Democratic nominee ‘feel good.’

Trump himself has steadfastly refused to wear a mask, despite health experts urging Americans to cover their noses and mouths to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

‘I haven’t any problem with a mask,’ that he insisted.

‘I do not think you need one when you’re tested all the time. Everybody around you is tested.’

Speaking on the day that the U.S. had its 2nd consecutive record-breaking number of new infections, Trump once again defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, insisting the media was distorting reality.

He said Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the center for infectious diseases and a part of the White House coronavirus task force, is really a ‘nice man’ who had made ‘a lot of mistakes.’

He also criticized the media for concentrating on the rise in cases and ignoring the decline in the death rate.

‘They don’t speak about death because deaths are way down,’ Trump said.