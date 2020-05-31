Donald Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite Russia

Donald Trump mentioned Saturday he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to happen in June and invite different international locations – together with Russia – to hitch the assembly.

Leaders from the Group of Seven, which the United States heads this yr, had been scheduled to satisfy by videoconference in late June after Covid-19 scuttled plans to assemble in-person at Camp David, the US presidential retreat outdoors Washington.

Mr Trump final week, nonetheless, indicated that he may maintain the large gathering in any case, “primarily at the White House” but additionally doubtlessly elements of it at Camp David.

“I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Mr Trump informed reporters on Air Force One on Saturday.

He mentioned he wish to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to hitch an expanded summit within the autumn.