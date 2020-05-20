Donald Trump says having most coronavirus cases in world is ‘badge of honour’ for the US

Donald Trump has actually claimed he considers it a “badge of honour” that the United States has the greatest number of coronavirus cases in the world and also claimed it is a “good thing”.

The head of state, talking at his initial cupboard conference considering that the break out started in the US, claimed the high total amount of cases was testimony to the nation’s screening capability.

“You know when you say that we lead in cases, that’s because we have more testing than anybody else,” Mr Trump informed press reporters. “I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

The US has 1.5 million coronavirus cases and also virtually 92,000 individuals have actually been eliminated by the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US head of state included: “So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it’s a badge of honour. It’s a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a US firm, the Government had actually performed 12.6 m coronavirus examinations by Tuesday.