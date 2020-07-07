Donald Trump says flying the Confederate flag is ‘freedom of speech’

President Donald Trump said the decision to fly the Confederate flag is one of ‘freedom of speech’ after lashing out at NASCAR for banning it from its racing events.

‘I visualize it as freedom of speech,’ that he told NexStarDC’s Jessi Turnure within an interview Tuesday. ‘It’s freedom of speech. You do what you do. It’s freedom of speech. And NASCAR can do whatever they want and they’ve opted for to go a certain way and other people chose to go a different route. But it’s freedom of speech.’

In the clip released by NexStarDC, Trump didn’t reveal his personal feelings about the flag, which many see as a divisive, racist symbol. In the clip, he also did not discuss NASCAR Bubba Wallace, whom he attacked in a tweet on Monday.

President Trump has suggested NASCAR made a blunder in banning the Confederate flag. When I asked him about the flag’s place in our society, President Trump reiterated: “It’s freedom of speech.” #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/imdRKrNrO0 — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) July 7, 2020

‘I was just referring to the proven fact that that NASCAR chose to go a certain way and that’s likely to be around them,’ Trump said of his criticism of NASCAR’s decision to ban the flag. ‘That is up to them. I’m very friendly with NASCAR. I know the people there. I know drivers. I know a whole lot of them.’

NASCAR fans include many of the president’s supporters. In February, that he and first lady Melania Trump visited the start of the annual Daytona 500 auto race and took a lap around the track in the Beast, the presidential limousine.

Questions about the president’s personal feelings on the flag – which supporters call a symbol of independence – have been raised since his tweet.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly failed during her press briefing on Monday to explain the president’s stance on the Confederate flag and why Wallace should apologize.

‘The whole point of the tweet was to note the incident, the alleged hate crime that, in fact, wasn’t a hate crime. At the very end, the ban on the flag was mentioned the broader context of the proven fact that he rejects this notion that somehow NASCAR men and women who go to the sporting events are racist when in fact, since it turns out, what we saw with the FBI report and the alleged incident of hate crime, it absolutely was a complete indictment of the media’s rush to judgment once again, calling this a hate crime when the FBI completely dismissed that,’ she said.

President Trump on Monday lashed out at Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR, demanding that he apologize to those who stood by him when a noose was reported to have be within his garage stall.

Wallace had not seen the noose that was found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway at the end of June. A member of his team found it and flagged it to authorities. Steve Phelps, the president of NASCAR, informed Wallace of the finding plus it was NASCAR that requested the investigation. An FBI probe found it had been there since at the least October 2019 – used to close and open the garage door – and that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

But President Trump blasted Wallace – a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matters movement who has worn an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ t-shirt at events – for the ‘hoax’ as that he called it. He also criticized NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag from its events.

‘Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who stumbled on his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, and then find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,’ the president tweeted.

A campaign sign for U.S. President Donald Trump sits beside a Confederate flag bearing the words ‘I ain’t coming down’ in the backyard of a home in Sandston, Virginia

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace accused President Donald Trump of ‘hate’ toward him and said he’d respond to that with ‘love’ after Trump criticized him on Twitter

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not address President Trump’s stance on the Confederate flag when asked over and over during her press briefing on Monday

McEnany said the president’s mention of the Confederate flag was not Trump’s way of taking a stance on the issue.

‘I spoke to him this morning concerning this and that he said that he was not building a judgment one of the ways or the other. The intent of the tweet was to stand up for the gents and ladies of NASCAR,’ she said.

And she again refused to answer what the president’s stance was on the confederate flag.

‘I said his tweet was not to point approval or disapproval of that particular policy at NASCAR. It was, in aggregate, to stand against the rush to judgment, to call something a hate crime before the facts were out, when obviously the media was wrong about this,’ she said.

She repeatedly accused reporters of mischaracterizing Trump’s tweet from Monday morning.

‘You are emphasizing one word at the very bottom of a tweet. That is completely taking it out of context,’ she said.

Wallace, in his response, said he would meet the president’s ‘hate’ with ‘love.’

In an extended statement posted to his Twitter account, the NASCAR driver advised people to ‘always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!’

‘Your words and actions will always be held to an increased standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You do not learn these exact things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and doss this crazy world provides. You will also have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage one to keep your face held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen,’ Wallace said.

‘Never let anyone tell you cannot do something! God put people here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off each day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights! Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate,’ that he noted.

‘Even with it’s HATE from POTUS! Love wins,’ that he concluded and signed the statement together with his initials BW.

Many NASCAR fans may also be supporters of President Donald Trump; above he and first lady Melania Trump attend the opening of NASCAR’s Daytona 500 in February

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ride in the Beast – the presidential limousine – as they have a pace lap ahead of the start of the Daytona 500 NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway in February

Trump’s tweet came after that he made two fiery speeches over the Fourth of July holiday weekend which used divisive language to describe the Black Lives Matters protests that sprung up around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He called them ‘angry mobs’ who sought to ‘unleash a wave of violent offense in our cities’ during their remarks Friday evening in Mount Rushmore.

But few Republicans defended their demand of the NASCAR driver great words concerning the Confederate flag, which often Mississippi dicated to remove from the state flag. Criticism of the flag has come amongst a motion to remove typical monuments to Confederate officials through around the nation.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an in depth Trump friend, said NASCAR banned the Confederate flag to try and increase the sport’s fan base.

‘They’re seeking to grow the sport,’ Graham informed Fox News Radio about Monday. ‘And I’ve occupied South Carolina all my lifestyle and if most likely in business, the Confederate flag is a bad way to improve your business.’

NASCAR, a favorite support amongst Trump followers, is 1 of the few sporting activities back in activity after numerous were sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak. It offers put into place a number of protocols to cope with the risk of the virus as well as instituted some other changes, which include banning the Confederate flag from almost all NASCAR occasions and attributes – some thing the share car activity did in Wallace’s recommending.

While Trump charged NASCAR of getting lower ratings regarding banning the Confederate flag, ratings have been up right after the preliminary decision. And NBC, which often airs the races, mentioned ratings regarding Sunday’s contest were 39 percent more than last year’s average viewership.

The Confederacy have been on Trump’s mind because of overdue. He vulnerable to divieto the National Defense Authorization Act, which cash the army, if it includes a provision to rename military installations known as for numbers from the Confederacy, a new move which includes bipartisan assist in Congress.

The NDAA authorizes $731.3 million in army spending in addition to the Senate is likely to take up argument on it whenever lawmakers come back to Washington M.C. the week of July 20th.