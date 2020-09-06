Donald Trump Reportedly Once Hired A Black Actor To Pretend To Be Barack Obama So Trump Could ‘Fire’ Him!

Obsessed much?!

Donald Trump reportedly once hired a Black actor to impersonate Barack Obama specifically so that Trump could yell at him on camera and “fire” him like something out of a scene from The Apprentice. The whole thing was supposed to go down during the 2016 Republican National Convention, according to reports, but it quietly got bumped and then never saw the light of day. Now… it’s out!

According to TMZ and others, the reported scene with Trump yelling at the fake Obama was apparently filmed some time around 2013 in Trump Tower in New York City. It’s really, really poorly done, and involves Trump doing exactly what you’d expect him to be doing: criticizing Obama on his political record, and “firing” him on the spot during their “meeting” caught on camera.

Ironically, the whole thing was actually published to YouTube at some point after it was filmed all the way back in 2013, but nobody found it there at the time or too much notice of it in the seven years since then! Until now, that is, when Trump’s former handler Michael Cohen opened up about it in his new tell-all book and suddenly got people interested again.

You can see the actual video (below), but be warned… it’s…