Donald Trump Refuses To Say Whether He’ll Accept The 2020 Election Results: ‘I Have To See’

Here we go again with this guy…

Donald Trump sat down for a sweaty, angry, wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace that aired on Sunday. During the conversation, Trump multiple times refused to say whether he would accept the results of the 2020 election, noting and admitting that he’s “not a good loser.” Yeah, no kidding…

The sweaty President first got into it with Wallace about the coronavirus, and how the pandemic has devastated this country much more than Trump believes or wants to see. Beyond that, as you can see (above), the 74-year-old President opened up about mail-in voting and whether it’s “gonna rig the election,” as he admitted here that he believes it will. Oh, boy…

Ch-ch-check out the entire interview (above), because it’s crazy for more reasons than just that, as well. Can November just up and get here already?! Puh-leeeeeeeeze!!!