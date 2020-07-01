Donald Trump refuses to lead as pandemic worsens and allies desert him on masks

Trump has become pretty much the only real figure in authority in either party — including his major Republican allies — who refuse to wear or endorse face masks which can be proven to slow the spread of coronavirus but that he has stigmatized as a liberal plot to harm him politically.

But Trump on Tuesday tweeted cryptically “THE LONE WARRIOR!” — apparently embracing his isolation from even political allies and the scientific approaches which have proven elsewhere to at the very least slow the spread of the coronavirus in the short term.

Undeterred by the deepening national crisis, Trump is pressing ahead with plans for an earlier July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore that may bracket him symbolically and without irony alongside four of America’s most revered Presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. The social distancing advised by Trump’s government won’t be enforced.

The White House did hold a briefing on Wednesday, however it appeared to be a premeditated attempt by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to fog the water around another drama rocking Trump — claims that he did nothing of a Russian military intelligence scheme to put a bounty on the heads folks troops in Afghanistan. McEnany left the briefing room before she could be questioned about the pandemic.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden , whose current wide lead in most general election polls can be explained partly by Trump’s performance during the pandemic, pounced on the latest grave developments to lambast the President.

Seizing on Trump’s remark in April that he was now a “wartime President,” Biden adopted a tone of scathing mockery.

“What happened? Now it’s almost July, and it seems like our wartime president has surrendered — waved the white flag and left the battlefield,” the Democrat said in a speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

In the vacuum left by resolute guidance that only the person in the Oval Office provides, the coronavirus is quickening its life-threatening march in the united states, with 37 states now seeing rising cases, and at least 19 slowing the reopening plans championed by the President while hospital emergency rooms see increasing admissions that suggest an easy rising death toll might be only days away.

Far from the four Presidents whose images he’ll survey in North Dakota, Trump’s perverse failure to crank up a federal government effort to fight a worsening pandemic over which he’s got said the usa has “prevailed” is beginning to resemble Herbert Hoover’s indifference throughout the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Refusing to lead

As the rest of the Western world presses ahead with careful reopening plans after governments suppressed their curves — and bans American tourists due to the skyrocketing US infection rates — Trump appears to have made a political calculation that the best approach is to refuse to lead.

Mounting an effective federal government response at this stage would require the capability to unite the country and to brainstorm innovative solutions, as well as a President who’s a master of detail and can unleash the promise of science and empathize along with his compatriots at a tragic time.

But Trump’s alternative way of presidential leadership has come unstuck. Dividing the country — between Republican governors swelling and itching to open economies and Democrats who worried about a viral resurgence — has proved disastrous to states that support him. The Trumpian tactic of demonizing opponents, lying about the facts and building an alternative reality in which every thing is fine has been exposed by the pandemic.

And for several his claims to be described as a builder, Trump has failed to construct solutions in his near four years in power.

Many Trump supporters voted for the President in 2016 because they felt betrayed by the status quo and the political establishment. His still healthier ratings from his base suggest that not absolutely all voters share the horror of many in Washington at his negligence or even think Trump should really be leading a job in fighting the pandemic that the vast majority of his predecessors would surely have demanded for themselves.

And the President is not directly to blame for the young Americans who keep on to flock to bars or beaches or those that refuse to obey social distancing rules or to wear the masks in behaviors which could make the business enterprise or reopening economies safer and more sustainable.

But Trump’s refusal even to set an example and to explain the gravity of the specific situation, coupled with his habit of prioritizing his or her own political prospects and interests over the national interest, has left a lot of the rest of the country in the lurch.

A former senior administration official who spoke to CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday was referring to the President’s frustration with intelligence briefings associated with the latest Russia drama, their comment held lessons for his role in the pandemic as well.

“He’s typically frustrated with intelligence because it shows a problem but doesn’t provide an answer,” the former official said.

As a few past presidents have noted, the only issues that reach the Oval Office desk are those that the others have failed to solve.

Scary statistics but it could easily get worse

Days of scary statistics are telling a devastating story that can not be disguised by Team Trump’s spin. The US represents just 4% of the world’s populace but includes a quarter of coronavirus cases. On average, more than 1,000 Americans die every single day from the condition. Some 127,400 have previously succumbed. Black Americans tend to be more than twice as likely to die from it, in figures that reflect the racial disparities currently driving another national crisis.

It is just a measure of the odd limbo caused by lockdowns that the human toll that these figures represent — as well as the severe economic blight the effect of a pandemic that Trump denied for months, mismanaged, politicized and then ignored again — is hidden from many Americans.

As bad as the latest statistics may be, Fauci raised the horrific prospect that things are going to get worse, a dispiriting prospect in a country already seared by months of social distancing and lockdowns.

“We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned,” Fauci told a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Fauci expressed dismay over people congregating in crowds and maybe not wearing masks and inadequate attention being paid to federal directions on reopening that the President has declined to enforce.

“We’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop,” that he said.

As Trump shows no willingness to shift course and set a national example or lead a federal response to herpes, other medical professionals are expressing fears that the coming July Fourth holiday could spark an identical spike in infections as appears to have been set off by Memorial Day at the end of May.

“The virus is spreading rapidly. The time to act is now,” said Houston Methodist Hospital President and CEO Marc Boom. Texas as a whole, which can be seeing a rapidly rising curve, reported a record 6,975 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Another suggest that is an epicenter of the coronavirus’ prolonged surge is Florida, which put up a lot more than 6,000 new cases on Tuesday. But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, continued to minimize the specific situation, making the case that it was very good news that younger people — who have traditionally been less severely suffering from Covid-19, were a higher proportional slice of the who tested positive than was the case previously.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” DeSantis said.