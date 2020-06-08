Donald Trump rails against CNN poll by tweeting letter from his own pollster who claims it’s biased

Donald Trump bashed a new CNN poll on Monday that puts him 14 points behind Joe Biden as ‘fake’ after hiring a rival pollster to debunk the results of what the president claims in a bias survey.

‘I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving,’ Trump said of the poll.

‘Read analysis for yourself,’ he prompted, including a photograph of the analysis from pollster John McLaughlin.

The president asserted the same tactic was used in 2016, when polls showed Hillary Clinton beating him in the presidential election.

‘This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016,’ he continued in a two-part Twitter thread. ‘They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!’

In the analysis, McLaughlin claimed that the polls do appear to be bias against Trump.

‘The bias seems to be an intentional strategy to suppress your vote,’ McLaughlin found.

He also claimed there was inherent bias based on the questions posed between asking respondents to voice their preference for candidate – including asking about Trump’s handling of race relations instead of things the president has received praise for in the past, like job creation.

The pollster runs his own marketing consultant agency outside of Washington, D.C., and in November 2012 wrongly predicted that Republican presidential candidate and Utah Senator Mitt Romney would win against Barack Obama’s reelection bid.

‘It’s very, very likely [there will be Romney tsunami]’ the GOP pollster said at the time.

Trump specifically inquired to McLaughlin on Monday about two recent polls, a Monday CNN survey showing him losing to Biden in November and a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that showed the president with dismal support among African-Americans.

The latter poll also revealed that eight in 10 Americans believe that things are ‘out of control’ in the midst of George Floyd riots and the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout that ensued.

Even though the CNN poll shows that Biden would beat Trump in the general election if it were held today, 60 per cent of respondents claim they would only back the Democratic candidate because they don’t want to cast their ballot for the president.

In the poll taken June 2-5, 55 per cent of American adults said they would vote for Biden and 41 per cent said they would vote for Trump.

Another 1 per cent of the 1,259 Americans polled said they would vote for another candidate, and 4 per cent either said they wouldn’t vote for either or had no opinion on the matter.

Trump bashed the findings in a Monday morning tweet, claiming CNN polls are ‘fake’ and that if a Democrat is elected president, they would ‘destroy America.’

‘CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting,’ the president tweeted of one of his least favorite news networks. ‘Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!’

McLaughlin found in his analysis that the CNN poll is ‘skewed anti-Trump’ because only 25 per cent of respondents are Republicans.

It is true that the CNN poll had a sample of only 25 per cent Republicans while 32 per cent described themselves as Democrats – but the majority of 44 per cent say they are independent.

He said the polling strategy appears to attempt to ‘counter the enthusiasm of Trump voters.’

McLaughlin also said the NBC/WSJ poll released Sunday only includes 26 per cent Republican response and is skewed because it only featured ‘registered voters’ and not all ‘likely voters.’

To provide less bias results, McLaughlin asserts, the sample size of Republicans would need to meet the 33 per cent threshold, which would match the 2016 exit poll demographic.

‘The refusal to screen for actual likely voters is creating an under-polling of Republicans and therefore Trump voters,’ McLaughlin concluded. ‘It seems irrational. It’s exactly what the media did in 2016.’

‘Let’s prove them wrong again,’ he asserted.

Despite Biden holding a 14 point lead over the president in the CNN poll, Trump also boasted that his approval rating among Republicans is at 96 per cent.

‘96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!’ the Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Of the 55 per cent of respondents who said they would vote for Biden if he were up against Trump in November, 60 per cent said they were casting their ballot more against Trump than for the former vice president.

Thirty-seven per cent of those who said they would vote for Biden said they were doing so to cast their ballot for the Democrat, and 2 per cent said they didn’t have an opinion either way.

On the other hand, seven in 10 respondents who said they would vote for Trump in the presidential election, said they were doing so because they are enthusiastic about supporting the president – while 27 per cent said their vote would be to go against Biden’s candidacy.

The new numbers are a nine point increase from the same poll conducted last month, where 51 per cent said they would vote for Biden and 46 per cent for Trump.

However, the change comes as the country has faced tensions between black people and police after George Floyd’s death while in police custody on Memorial Day.

Trump’s slipping polls numbers comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage America, which earlier this year led to record-high unemployment numbers

Trump has been slammed for his response to the riots, unrest and clashes – as the president has focused more on mitigating the violence and stopping protests than addressing race relations or police brutality.

Biden earned enough delegates over the weekend to qualify to become the Democratic nominee for president, but he has been the presumed candidate since April when the remaining competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race.

The former vice president’s biggest advantage against Trump in with the African American community.

According to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows Biden with 82 per cent of the black vote to Trump’s measly 9 per cent.

In several polls taken over the last month, Trump has seen slipping support – even among some of his most loyal demographics, including blue-collar non-college educated workers.

The dip comes as Trump has faced harsh criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to record high unemployment numbers, and race riots in the midst of George Floyd’s death.