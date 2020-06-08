Donald Trump questions NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s position on kneeling during national anthem | NFL News





Donald Trump can be an outspoken critic of players kneeling during the national anthem played prior to games

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is changing the league’s position on kneeling during the national anthem.

Goodell shared a video message of inclusiveness and racial equality in which that he said the NFL will encourage players to speak out and protest following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

In the video, Goodell said: “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Encouraging players to peacefully protest could include kneeling during the national anthem played prior to games, an action Trump remains an outspoken critic of.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?”

Last week, Trump tweeted New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shouldn’t have issued an apology for his position that players shouldn’t “disrespect the American flag” by kneeling during the anthem.

Brees was roundly criticised by team-mates, peers and others for his response in an interview and later issued multiple apologies.

Brees also addressed Trump in an Instagram post, saying protests haven’t been concerning the flag. He said the kneeling issue was a distraction to the real challenges facing African-Americans.

Several NFL owners have publicly and privately supported Trump, including the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, Miami Dolphins’ Stephen Ross and Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones.

Jones participated in a pregame kneel down with players at Arizona before all stood for the national anthem. The Cowboys have been adamant their players will mean the national anthem.

Ross had his own run-ins with players on the roster on the anthem. In March 2018, he barred Dolphins players from kneeling during the national anthem.

