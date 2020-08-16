Donald Trump puts voters on high alert (opinion)

All indications were indicating massive interest in the project as Democrats prepared today to stage their most uncommon convention in memory, a four-night virtual event including speeches by Joe Biden, his VP choice Kamala Harris, Barack and Michelle Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton.
Democrats appear stimulated by the option of Harris and by Biden’s edge in the surveys. But they are likewise anxious about whether they can dominate in an election kept in the middle of a pandemic and with an incumbent attempting to weaken mail-in ballot. Pew likewise discovered that almost half of voters surveyed believe casting their tally this year will be tough.
DeJoy has actually recommended that the service might no longer speed up election mail, which generally addresses a bulk rate of 20 cents. “There’s a way to utterly frustrate DeJoy’s suggestion,” Andelman mentioned. “Every voter should put a 55-cent stamp on his or her return envelope, no matter if it is already pre-printed with bulk postage by their election board.” Geraldine Lampert argued that another method to get imaginative about the ballot difficulty isto draw private carriers such as FedEx and UPS into the process
“Over the past few months,” composed CNN legal expert Elie Honig, “Trump has actually made his position clear, releasing increasingly frantic — and wildly inaccurate, almost hallucinogenic — pre-emptive attacks on mail-in voting.” But given that elections are managed by the states, Trump can just indirectly impact them, Honig kept in mind. Trump’s project and …