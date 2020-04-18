Donald Trump Praises America’s Working Men And Women: ‘Thank God For Truckers’

At the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump commended truckers for maintaining the America’s supply chains up and running throughout the COVID-19 situation.

“To every trucker listening over the radio or behind the wheel, I know I speak for the 330 million Americans as we say, ‘Thank God for truckers,” Trump claimed.

Pres Trump pats the hood of an 18- wheeler as he starts salute to country’s truckers. “Thank God for truckers,” he claims, “that’ll be our theme.” Calls truckers “the lifeblood of our economy.” In the battle on Coronavirus, Pres claims truckers are “the foot soldiers.” pic.twitter.com/r42OHyKbl0 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 16, 2020

‘American truckers are really the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory’

President Trump consulted with a number of truckers that drove to the White House and parked their vehicles on the South Lawn.

“In the war against the virus, American truckers are really the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory,” the head of state claimed.

One trucker claimed that the “true heroes” were the clinical specialists and health and wellness authorities working throughout this situation, which he was recognized to supply them with much-needed clinical devices.

“At a time of widespread shutdowns, truck drivers form the lifeblood of our economy,” Trump claimed.

THANK GOD FOR TRUCKERS! pic.twitter.com/PNLPAkhNUK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

President Trump offered each trucker that participated in the White House collecting a gold tinted trick to reveal America’s gratitude for all they do.

“For days and sometimes weeks on end, truck drivers leave their homes and deliver supplies that American families need and count on during this national crisis and at all other times,” Trump claimed.

The President kept in mind the nation’ gratitude of truckers, via acts of generosity like using them food and revealing assistance as they remained to offer numerous of their fellow compatriots.

“Thank God for truckers.”@realDonaldTrump commemorates the payment of truckers in battling the pandemic.

https://t.co/inQdB4Dy4V — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 16, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence had a comparable message for Walmart employees previously this month.

“On part of a thankful Nation, thanks to every one of the participants of @Walmart Distribution Center Team7016 We understand you get on the frontlines & & the method each of you is rolling your sleeves up & & doing the job reveals a great deal concerning the method you like your next-door neighbors & & your Country,” the Vice President tweeted.

On part of a thankful Nation, thanks to every one of the participants of @Walmart Distribution Center Team7016 We understand you get on the frontlines & & the method each of you is rolling your sleeves up & & doing the job reveals a great deal concerning the method you like your next-door neighbors & & yourCountry pic.twitter.com/dB86cojHry — Mike Pence (@Mike _Pence) April 1, 2020

“I had to come out and see a truck driver,” Pence claimed while seeing a Walmart warehouse in Gordonsville, Virginia.

“You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Pence included.