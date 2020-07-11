Donald Trump postpones New Hampshire rally ‘for a week or two’

President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in New Hampshire upon Saturday evening has been abolished due to Tropical Storm Fay.

White House push secretary Kayleigh McEnany informed reporters journeying on Air Force One with the leader to Florida the rally in Portsmouth will have to be postponed by a ‘week or two’ since a ‘big storm’ had been coming.

The prediction for Portsmouth says there is certainly a 60 per cent opportunity of a surprise on Saturday with a 10 % chance of rainwater at the rally’s 8 pm hours start moment.

‘With Tropical Storm Fay going towards the Great State associated with New Hampshire this end of the week, we are required to reschedule our own Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay risk-free, we will be presently there soon! #MAGA2020,’ the particular president messaged.

The rally had been scheduled to get held exterior at the airport terminal in Portsmouth, which is located on the New Hampshire shoreline. Trump supporters happen to be known to camping out immediately ahead of his / her events.

Fay is usually expected to help to make landfall this specific weekend – hitting the New Jersey shoreline – but it will send storms up and down the East Coast.

There is a risk of flash flooding from coastal Maryland to southern New England.

Showers and thunderstorms also are expected Friday night into Saturday in northern New England, including around the area where Trump was supposed to hold his rally.

Joe Biden’s campaign sent off a snarky tweet in response to the rally’s cancellation.

‘The storm is coming, and his name is @JoeBiden,’ TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, tweeted.

Trump’s rally in Portsmouth was scheduled after the president’s disastrous rally in Tulsa at the end of June. That event was billed as a massive return to the political stage but instead produced empty seats and questions about the campaign´s ability to attract people to large events in a pandemic.

It’s unclear how many people were going attend the New Hampshire rally and the the campaign implemented extra safety measures so attendees would feel safe.

Unlike the one in Tulsa, which was held indoors, the rally in Portsmouth was scheduled to be outdoors – in an airplane hangar open on one side with the crowd spilling out onto the tarmac before Air Force One.

‘All of Donald Trump´s rallies and all of his events are electric,’ said campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley told the Associated Press. ‘The president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he´s done in his first term and how he’s made people´s lives better.’

The campaign also planned to distribute masks – and encouraged people to wear them, which was a marked changed from the Tulsa event. Eight advance staffers at the Tulsa rally tested positive for the coronavirus and most of the campaign staff self:isolated after the particular event.

Expectations were tempered for the Portsmouth rally. Unlike the Tulsa event – where Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale bragged a million tickets had been distributed – the campaign was mum about a crowd count.

New Hampshire has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, while those in Oklahoma were rising before Trump arrived. Oklahoma health officials said the rally and accompanying protests ‘likely contributed’ to a surge in infections in the city. Several campaign staffers and Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken on Friday shows Tropical Storm Fay as it moves closer to land in the northeast of the United States

President Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa had smaller than expected attendance

Despite the risks, the Trump campaign believes it needs to return to the road, both to animate the president, who draws energy through his crowds, and to inject life into a strategy that’s facing a strong challenge from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

New Hampshire is usually a battle ground state within the 2020 election but campaigning remains a cautious process.

The Republican governor of New Hampshire had said he won’t attend the rally because of the combination of crowds and danger of exposure to the coronavirus.

But Gov. Chris Sununu had said he would greet the president upon his arrival within the particular state.

‘As the governor, I am always going to be there to greet the president and I will be there to do that,’ he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

But, he noted: ‘I will not be within the particular group associated with thousands associated with people.’