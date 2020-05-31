Donald Trump postpones G7 summit and signals wider invitation list | G7

US president Donald Trump has postponed the Group of Seven summit that he needed to carry in June and can even develop the list of nations invited to attend the rescheduled occasion to incorporate Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One throughout his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump stated the G7 in its present format was a “very outdated group of countries”.

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world,” Trump stated.

It was unclear whether or not Trump’s want to ask the extra nations was an effort to completely develop the G7. On a number of earlier events, he advised Russia be added given what he described as Moscow’s international strategic significance.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah stated on Saturday that Trump needs the nations to debate China on the summit.

Trump has attacked Beijing over its dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, which started in China, and on Friday he ordered his administration to start the method of ending particular US therapy for Hong Kong in retaliation for China’s resolution to impose a brand new safety regulation on the previous British colony.

The resolution to postpone the G7 summit is a retreat for Trump, who had sought to host the group of main industrialized nations in Washington as an illustration that the United States was returning to regular after the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed greater than 103,000 Americans up to now.

Trump had cancelled an in-person G7 assembly that was scheduled for March because the virus unfold, however had lately sought to revive it.

French president Emmanuel Macron backed the concept of an in-person assembly, based on the White House, however Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau declined to endorse it, saying there have been too many health-related questions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated earlier this week she couldn’t attend.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada, and the European Union additionally attends.