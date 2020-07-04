Donald Trump orders creation of national heroes garden

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption “This monument will never be desecrated,” President Trump said at Mount Rushmore

US President Donald Trump has ordered the creation of a “National Garden of American Heroes” to defend what he calls “our great national story” against those who vandalise statues.

His executive order provides new task force 60 days presenting plans, including a location, for the garden.

He insists the new statues must be lifelike, “not abstract or modernist”.

A number of US statues have been pulled down considering that the police killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd in May.

Monuments linked to the slave-owning Confederacy throughout the Civil War in America have been particularly targeted in the nationwide protests ignited by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for pretty much nine minutes.

President Trump has defended Confederate symbols as part of American heritage.

Earlier, in a speech to mark Independence Day at Mount Rushmore, he condemned the anti-racism protesters who toppled statues.

He said America’s national heritage had been threatened – an emotive appeal for patriotism.

The garden – to be in place of natural splendor near a city – is to be opened by 4 July 2026, Mr Trump’s executive order says. State authorities and civic organisations are invited to donate statues because of it.

President Trump’s choice of historical figures to be commemorated in the garden will probably be controversial.

The list of “historically significant” Americans includes predictably Founding Fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, but also frontiersman Davy Crockett, evangelical Christian preacher Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan and World War Two heroes Douglas MacArthur and George Patton.

There will also be statues of African American civil rights campaigners Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr.

Americans celebrate the French Marquis de Lafayette as a national hero





Controversially, Mr Trump includes non-Americans who “made substantive historical contributions to the discovery, development, or independence of the future United States”.

So the garden might have statues of Christopher Columbus, Junipero Serra and the Marquis de Lafayette.

Columbus and the Spanish Catholic missionary Serra are definately not heroic for Native Americans, because their “discoveries” resulted in the enslavement and exploitation of native people by white colonists.

The Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat and military commander, led American troops in key battles against the British in the American Revolution.

What did President Trump say in his speech?

It was a highly symbolic setting for the speech: Mount Rushmore, in South Dakota, features the carved faces of four US presidents, two of whom – George Washington and Thomas Jefferson – were slave-owners.

It also stands on land that was extracted from the native Lakota Sioux by the government in the 1800s.

President Trump vowed to protect monuments against what he called a "left-wing cultural revolution"





President Trump railed contrary to the “cancel culture” of those who toppled monuments throughout recent anti-racism protests.

He condemned people who targeted statues as “angry mobs”.

Mr Trump accused protesters of “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children”. “We will not be silenced,” that he said.

The president, who has been heavily criticised for his handling of the US coronavirus pandemic, made little mention of the disease which has now claimed almost 130,000 American lives.

The US recorded its largest single-day rise in coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to more than 2.5 million – probably the most of any country.

Masks and social distancing are not mandatory at the Mount Rushmore event, despite warnings by health officials.

Native American groups criticised Mr Trump’s visit for posing a health risk, and for celebrating US independence in an area that is sacred to them.

Many Native Americans do not celebrate Independence Day because they associate it with the colonisation of their tribal homelands and losing of their cultural freedoms.

