



Colin Kaepernick kneeling through the US ALL anthem in 2016

Donald Trump’s opposition to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the US anthem made the Washington Redskins unwilling to sign the quarterback, according to Doug Williams.

Kaepernick protested ethnic injustice inside the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season.

The 32-year-old has not been authorized by a good NFL staff since deciding out of his / her contract with all the San Francisco 49ers within 2017. That year, President Trump advised team proprietors to fireplace athletes who else take a knee during the anthem.

The Redskins had been in need of the quarterback within 2018 just before trading regarding Alex Smith – Kaepernick’s former 49ers teammate – to replace Kirk Cousins.

The team’s senior vice president of player development Williams, who became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in Super Bowl XXII, admits the team were wary about how Kaepernick would have been received by the team’s fans.

“I think what happened here, we’re in a heavily, heavily military area,” Williams said, during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue – 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue – made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area might’ve been a tough situation for both the team and [Kaepernick].

“You don’t want to bring people into a situation where nobody is going to be happy. I think that’s probably what happened, why he didn’t come up during that time.”

Kaepernick’s stand against police brutality and commitment to social–justice issues is back in the spotlight after the death associated with George Floyd on May 25 within Minneapolis.

Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said typically the NFL will encourage players to speak out and protest following the death of Floyd and admitted the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier”.

Donald Trump is an outspoken critic of players kneeling during the national anthem played prior to games

That prompted Trump to question whether Goodell is changing the league’s position upon kneeling during the anthem.

Kaepernick spent six seasons with the 49ers after being a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in only three games as a rookie, then started 58 games over the next five seasons. He completed 1,011 associated with 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games.

He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

Kaepernick was typically the 49ers’ quarterback when they lost 34-31 to typically the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following typically the 2012 season.