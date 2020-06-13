Donald Trump makes West Point speech as protests continue – live | US news

09:18
Hello, welcome to the live coverage of the ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in the US and around the globe, now to their third week since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.
Donald Trump will address US military graduates at West Point today, at a time once the president looks increasingly out of touch with people – and lots of within their own party. We’ll be covering his address and events from round the country and the world. In the meantime, here’s David Smith on Trump’s last few weeks:
