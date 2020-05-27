Donald Trump leaves the White House with Melania to watch Elon Musk’s first manned spaceflight

President Trump and first girl Melania Trump departed the White House Wednesday to watch the historic launch of a SpaceX rocket and Crew Dragon capsule ferry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Trumps walked out of the Oval Office at 12:30 p.m., with the president skipping a Q&A with the gathered press, holding the first girl’s hand as they boarded Marine One, neither carrying face masks. She put one on whereas inside the helicopter.

Vice President Mike Pence and second girl Karen Pence had traveled forward to the Kennedy Space Center, the place astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will probably be the first to launch from American soil since the finish of the Space Shuttle program, which concluded 9 years in the past.

President Trump (left) did not maintain an impromptu Q&A with reporters Wednesday as a substitute holding first girl Melania Trump’s (proper) hand en route to Marine One

The Trumps walked collectively to Marine One Wednesday as they headed to the Kennedy Space Center to see the historic SpaceX-NASA launch

A masked Secret Service agent stands in entrance of Marine One because it lifts off from the White House’s South Lawn Wednesday

First girl Melania Trump placed on a masks as soon as inside Marine One Wednesday as she and President Trump traveled to the Kennedy Space Center to see American astronauts carry off for the first time in 9 years

President Trump and first girl Melania Trump stroll to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday

First girl Melania Trump (proper) and President Trump (middle) board Air Force One Wednesday as they head to Florida to see the SpaceX rocket and capsule take two NASA astronauts to area

Air Force Once takes off from Joint Base Andrews Wednesday en route to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

NASA astronaut Robert Behnken offers a thumbs up to Vice President Mike Pence who was there to see the astronauts say goodbye to their households and depart in white Teslas

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley mentioned goodbye to their households after which boarded a Tesla Model X, which is the different firm related with SpaceX founder Elon Musk

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken made hugging motions towards their relations earlier than Wednesday’s historic launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Hurley was the pilot of the remaining Space Shuttle mission. In current years, American astronauts have had to journey to the International Space Station on Russian rockets.

The Pences, who have been carrying face masks, stood alongside Behnken, Hurley and their households as the astronauts mentioned goodbye Wednesday afternoon.

The astronauts’ mission is predicted to final between one and 4 months.

They then bought into Tesla Model X vehicles, the different firm related with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The white Teslas had NASA’s ‘worm’ brand on the rear window and spherical blue brand on the sides.

Musk, additionally in a masks to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, stood close by.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will take off from Launch Pad 39A, the similar facility utilized by Neil Armstrong and the Apollo crew for his or her historic voyage to the moon.

Lift-off is scheduled for 4:33 p.m., although climate might postpone the launch.

A twister warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Brevard County, the place Kennedy Space Center is situated, with lower than three hours to go earlier than the launch.

Both Pence and Trump will ship remarks from the Kennedy Space Center after the launch.

Wednesday’s journey to Florida will mark Pence’s second time in the state in every week.

He traveled to Orlando final Wednesday to discuss financial reopening with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, restaurant homeowners and hospitality and amusement park bosses. On this journey, Pence talked excitedly about coming again for the rocket launch, whereas DeSantis hinted Trump might come too.