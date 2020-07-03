Donald Trump Jr: ‘It’s time to stand up for law and order’

“They do not want the rule of law and that would be Joe Biden’s America.”

Trump made the comments 1 day after his father, in a video message, vowed to stop “lawlessness” and to keep on to protect monuments and statues over the nation after many were vandalized and destroyed in recent weeks.

“Lawlessness has been allowed to prevail. We’re not going to let it prevail any longer,” Trump said in the video message posted to his Twitter feed Thursday.

The president signed an executive order the other day to protect American typical monuments, memorials and statues, and threatened people who try to pull these people down along with “long prison time.”

While the initial goals were Confederate generals and figures, several protesters furthermore want to tear down other American statistics such as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.

Speaking at the White House upon Thursday, President Trump stated, “The American dream is the sacred birth right of every American child, but that’s what we have is we have the American dream and nobody is going to shatter the American dream, not the anarchists, not the agitators, not the fools, not the looters, they’re not going to have any impact on the national dream.”

When host Jedediah Bila asked Trump Jr. exactly what he made of his father’s “strong statement” and his exec order, this individual said, “I think it’s really important for people to hear that.”

SHAUN KING: SCULPTURES OF GOD ARE ‘FORM OF WHITENED SUPREMACY,’ SHOULD BE SPLIT DOWN

He then remarked that federal law observance officials on Thursday arrested a man within Washington they will call a new “ringleader” within the recent try to ruin the Andrew Jackson sculpture in Lafayette Square close to the White House.

“They’re starting to arrest people that are desecrating public property,” Trump Jr. said.

“This is not stuff that would be allowed to go on and it shouldn’t be by anyone.”

He and then noted of which his daddy is “stepping up” while “governors or these leftist mayors” won’t and possess “allowed this stuff to happen in their cities.”

“Someone else offers to [step up], someone has to be placed accountable,” Trump Jr. continued.

Trump Jr. also remarked that protesters are actually “ripping down and desecrating statues of Lincoln” and also Ulysses H. Grant.

“They’re desecrating World War II monuments dedicated to black soldiers who fought for America,” this individual continued. “This isn’t about racism anymore and we have to stop pretending that it is.”

Trump Jr. also bloody New York City Mayor Bill para Blasio, stating he considers he has “been a total disaster.”

“He’s done a terrible job handling anything as it relates to New York,” he carried on. “Honestly, that was the case prior to COVID. COVID just highlighted his gross incompetence.”

Trump remarked that he considers Democratic market leaders, including para Blasio, usually are “almost encouraging this kind of behavior and that’s the problem.”

“This can’t go on,” this individual said. “We don’t want it to spread beyond that.”

“This just might be the reason why you’re seeing these types of [coronavirus] surges because you cannot go to work, you can’t go to church, and you sure as heck can’t go to school, but we can accumulate and demonstration and not become socially distanced,” this individual continued. “I mean the hypocrisy that comes out of all of these people’s mouths is truly disgusting.”

Coronavirus infections went up in 40 states proceeding into what is going to be a really different Fourth regarding July end of the week, as the computer virus makes a resurgence following weeks of across the country containment actions that have been re-imposed in many locations amid typically the upswing.

In several states where episodes are the most unfortunate – Arizona, California, Florida and Texas – a lot more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed Thursday.

