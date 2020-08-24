Donald Trump Jr: Does he say what his dad really thinks?



Donald Trump Jr, shown in Trump Tower, has been a ferocious defender





On the first night of the Republican National Convention, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, will take centre stage and command the nation’s attention.

No one knows yet what he will say, but we can expect fireworks.

A fierce advocate for his father’s platform, his supporters say he can electrify a room while his detractors accuse him of pouring petrol on the flames.

His speeches at recent events have focused on his father’s signature issues – the building of the wall at the southern border and the rights of gun owners.

He has described the Democratic Party as one of “unbridled socialism” and says they peddle false hopes: “They’re selling a fictitious dream,” he said at an event in Florida last year.

His presentations are laced with full-throated attacks on liberals, Hunter Biden – the son of Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidency – and on the media (that’s when the crowd roars).

Firebrand speaker, sportsman…