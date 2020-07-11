Donald Trump is pictured wearing a mask as he visits Walter Reed hospital 

Donald Trump has donned a face mask to visit recuperating military personnel at the Walter Reed military hospital, in a rare nod to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts agree that face masks are useful at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The president has over and over shrugged off suggestions of wearing a mask, saying that it causes visitors to touch their face a lot of and so is not helpful.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he dons a face mask through the trip.

Donald Trump on Saturday wore a face mask to see the Walter Reed hospital

‘I’m going to Walter Reed to see a few of our great soldiers who’ve been injured,’ he told Sean Hannity.

‘Badly injured. And also see some of our Covid workers, people who have such a congrats.

‘And I expect you’ll be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital and so i think it’s a very appropriate thing.’

Trump’s decision to model a mask in public areas view and tout it during a Fox News interview Thursday night came after a quiet lobbying campaign by some White House aides and political advisers, aides familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Some of his aides were reportedly concerned by the sight of so many maskless Trump supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month and worried by the surge of coronavirus cases in the South.

All of those present with the president were photographed wearing face masks

Pictured before leaving the White House on Saturday, the president was not wearing a mask

One presidential adviser described the time and effort as a lot more than a week of ‘lots of negotiation’ and repeated ‘pleading’ by aides who urged the President to create an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.

Until this week, Trump had resisted that coaxing, in part because he is tested daily and views it as an unnecessary step and in addition because he has not desired to give in to media criticism and pressure.

‘I didn’t desire to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,’ Trump said during a May stop by at a Ford plant in Michigan, where he refused to wear a mask in view of the press in defiance of Ford rules.

He did don the mask when he thought people were maybe not looking.