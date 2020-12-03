There was strong bipartisan pushback made against Donald Trump by the lawmakers. They charged Trump on the basis of him using leverage over the troops in order to make score some personal settlements.

The bone of contention for all this was a threat that was made by Trump on Tuesday. He threatened that unless Congress made the removal of legal protection for the companies of social media, the abolition of section 230 of the Communications Act, he would veto the annual defense bill.

Reasons Why Trump Is After Section 230

According to the Communications Act, Section 230, the companies of tech, like the various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc., stand to be protected. To be precise, these companies will not be facing any legal charges for the way they manage their content or anything that is posted over their platforms. This is exactly what Trump is against. He wants these social media companies to be legally liable for all the aforementioned activities. He already accused Twitter of being big conservative discrimination.

Ironically, Trump took to Twitter, on Tuesday, to claim his thoughts. He called section 230 to be an unfair and dangerous law. He said that it was something that threatened the election integrity and the national security of the US. Adding to it, he also claimed that is an urgency to terminate the section under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). He concluded by stating that if the required action was not taken, then he will veto the annual defense bill as a result.

This statement of Trump attracted criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Most of them stated that Section 230 was totally unrelated to defense. He was accused of attempting to put the national security and troops to use, as leverage.