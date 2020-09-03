Donald Trump is *already* working the debate refs

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully and NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the 3 governmental arguments in between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while U.S.A. Today’s Susan Page will moderate the one debate in between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

All 4 are seasoned reporters with clean credibilities for fairness and precision. Except if you ask Trump’s project.

“These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input,” stated Trump representativeTim Murtaugh “Some can be identified as clear opponents of President Trump, meaning Joe Biden will actually have a teammate on stage most of the time to help him excuse the radical, leftist agenda he is carrying.”

Uh huh. See, here’s the thing: The Commission on Presidential Debates states that it never ever speaks with any project prior to it selects the mediators for the arguments.

Here’s how it does make its choices, according to its website “The CPD uses three criteria to select its moderators: a) familiarity with the candidates and the major issues of the presidential campaign; b) extensive experience in live television broadcast news; and c) an understanding that the debate should focus maximum time and attention on the candidates and their views.” The Trump group understands this. And has actually understood it for a very long time. So why assail the impartiality of the mediators and the method which they were selected? Well, Trump understands his fans tend to dislike the media– beyond Fox News and …

Read The Full Article